Los Angeles police order immigration protesters in downtown to go home

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS

In response to California's threat to sue the government, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that "Newsom did nothing as violent riots erupted in Los Angeles for days."



Asked if the National Guard was needed, Police Chief McDonnell said police would not "go to that right away," but added, "Looking at the violence tonight, I think we've got to make a reassessment."



In a social media post, Trump called on McDonnell to do so.



"He should, right now!!!" Trump added. "Don’t let these thugs get away with this. Make America great again!!!"



The White House disputed Newsom's characterisation of Trump inflaming the situation, saying in a statement, "Everyone saw the chaos, violence and lawlessness."



Earlier on Sunday, about a dozen National Guard members, along with Department of Homeland Security personnel, pushed back a group of demonstrators outside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, video showed.



The US Northern Command said 300 members of the California National Guard had been deployed to three spots in the Los Angeles area.



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS program "Face the Nation" that the National Guard would provide safety around buildings to people engaged in peaceful protest and to law enforcement.