Louvre chief blames CCTV gaps for US$102 million jewellery heist

PARIS: The Louvre’s cameras failed to detect burglars in time to prevent their audacious daylight heist of some of France’s crown jewels, the museum’s director said on Wednesday (Oct 22), amid growing anger directed at officials over major security lapses.

The thieves broke into the world-famous Paris museum on Sunday using a crane to smash an upstairs window, then stole jewels worth an estimated €88 million (US$102 million) before escaping on motorbikes. News of the robbery reverberated around the world and prompted soul-searching in France over what some viewed as a national humiliation.

Laurence des Cars, the Louvre director, told senators that she had offered her resignation, but it had been refused by Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who has also come under fire as recriminations flew after the robbery.