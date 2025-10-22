Louvre reopens for first time after jewel heist

PARIS: The Louvre reopened its doors to visitors on Wednesday (Oct 22), three days after it had been shuttered over the theft of precious royal jewellery, an AFP journalist saw.

From 9am local time, the museum's usual opening time, the first visitors began entering the world-famous institution, though the museum said the Apollo Gallery, where Sunday's theft occurred, remains closed.

Scores of investigators are looking for Sunday's culprits, working on the theory that it was an organised crime group that clambered up a ladder on a truck to break into the museum, then dropped a diamond-studded crown as they fled.

They made off with eight priceless pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon I gave his wife, Empress Marie-Louise and a diadem that once belonged to the Empress Eugenie, which is dotted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.