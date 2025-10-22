Louvre director questioned after US$102 million royal jewels heist

PARIS: The director of the Louvre Museum faced tough questions from French senators on Tuesday (Oct 21) after thieves pulled off a daring daylight robbery that saw royal jewels worth more than US$100 million stolen from one of the world’s most famous museums.

The director, Laurence des Cars, has not spoken publicly since the heist on Sunday, when four thieves made off with eight priceless pieces of jewellery in a seven-minute raid. The Louvre, which closed for two days for the investigation and its regular Tuesday shutdown, is due to reopen on Wednesday to the frustration of thousands of visitors.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the museum curator had estimated the losses at €88 million (US$102 million) and described the theft as “a devastating blow to France’s cultural heritage.” She warned that the thieves would not profit fully if they made “the very bad mistake of melting down these jewels.”

POLICE INVESTIGATE ORGANISED CRIME LINK

Investigators believe an organised crime group carried out the theft, scaling a truck-mounted ladder to reach the museum’s Apollo Gallery. The gang reportedly dropped a diamond-studded crown while escaping on scooters.

Ms Beccuau confirmed that four people were involved and said authorities were analysing fingerprints and DNA traces collected at the scene. Detectives are reviewing security camera footage from around the Louvre and major highways leading out of Paris.

The stolen items include an emerald-and-diamond necklace gifted by Napoleon I to Empress Marie-Louise and a diamond diadem once owned by Empress Eugénie, encrusted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.