Lufthansa planning thousands of job cuts, sources say

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa is planning to cut thousands of administrative staff as the German aviation group seeks to reduce costs following a sharp fall in earnings, sources close to the matter said on Friday (Sep 26).

The group’s profits tumbled nearly a fifth in 2024 due to a combination of walkouts and aircraft delivery delays. Two sources confirmed that Lufthansa was preparing to axe up to 20 per cent of its administrative workforce.

JOB CUTS TARGET OFFICE STAFF

Handelsblatt daily reported that Lufthansa employs about 15,000 office staff. The airline’s total workforce numbers around 103,000.

Lufthansa, which also owns Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, declined to comment when contacted. Its shares nevertheless rose more than 3 per cent in Frankfurt after reports of the planned cuts.

The company is expected to present its strategy and outlook to investors on Monday.