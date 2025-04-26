Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty as prosecutors seek death penalty

NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty on Friday (Apr 25) to federal charges of gunning down health insurance executive Brian Thompson, a day after prosecutors formally stated their intent to seek the death penalty.



Mangione, 26, wore a tan jail-issued t-shirt as he was led into the packed lower Manhattan courtroom. He previously pleaded not guilty to a separate set of New York state charges over the Dec 4 killing of Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit UnitedHealthcare.



He entered the plea at an arraignment before US District Judge Margaret Garnett.



The brazen shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel, where the company had gathered for an investor conference, and the ensuing five-day manhunt, captivated Americans.



Authorities say the words "deny," "delay," and "depose" - a phrase that echoes tactics some accuse health insurers of using to avoid paying out claims - were found written on shell casings at the crime scene.