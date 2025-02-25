Macron says peace cannot amount to 'surrender of Ukraine'

"I think that no one in this room wants to live in a world where it's the law of the strongest and international borders can be violated from one day to the next."



Macron spoke after the Trump administration opened dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pushed for a quick end to the war, which began three years ago when Russia invaded its neighbor.



In a sharp shift from his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump is pushing a resolution at the United Nations that calls for an end to fighting without speaking of Ukraine's territorial integrity.