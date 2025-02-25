Logo
World

Macron says peace cannot amount to 'surrender of Ukraine'
Macron says peace cannot amount to 'surrender of Ukraine'

Macron says peace cannot amount to 'surrender of Ukraine'

President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of France's President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

25 Feb 2025 05:23AM
WASHINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Monday (Feb 25) that peace cannot mean the "surrender" of Ukraine, warning as he met US counterpart Donald Trump against a world in which the "law of the strongest" wins.

"This peace cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine," Macron told a joint news conference with Trump at the White House.

Ukraine "fought over these past few years for its independence and for its sovereignty, but also for our collective security," Macron said.

"I think that no one in this room wants to live in a world where it's the law of the strongest and international borders can be violated from one day to the next."

Macron spoke after the Trump administration opened dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pushed for a quick end to the war, which began three years ago when Russia invaded its neighbor.

In a sharp shift from his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump is pushing a resolution at the United Nations that calls for an end to fighting without speaking of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Source: AFP/fs

