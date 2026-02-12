Death toll in Madagascar cyclone rises to 35

The storm also caused carnage in the Atsinanana region surrounding the city, the authority said, adding that post-disaster assessments were still underway.



The CMRS cyclone forecaster on France's Reunion island confirmed Tuesday that Toamasina had been "directly hit by the most intense part" of the storm.



The cyclone's landfall was likely one of the most intense recorded in the region during the satellite era, rivalling Geralda in February 1994, it said. That storm left at least 200 dead and affected half a million more.



Gezani weakened after landfall but continued to sweep across the island as a tropical storm until Wednesday night.



It is forecast to return to cyclone status as it reaches the Mozambique Channel, according to the CMRS, and could from Friday evening strike southern Mozambique, which has already faced devastating flooding since the beginning of the year.



Cyclone season in the southwest Indian Ocean typically lasts from November to April and sees around a dozen storms each year.