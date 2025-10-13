Madagascar president warns of coup attempt as more soldiers join protests

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar's presidency said on Sunday (Oct 12) that an attempt to grab power by force was under way as more soldiers threw their support behind a youth-led protest movement that has rocked the African island nation for more than two weeks.

Troops from the elite CAPSAT unit, which helped President Andry Rajoelina seize power in a 2009, urged fellow soldiers to disobey orders on Saturday and back the demonstrators. The protests, initially over grassroots grievances, began on September 25 and now pose the most serious challenge to Rajoelina's rule since his reelection in 2023.

CAPSAT officers said on Sunday they had command over the country's security operations and would coordinate all branches of the military from their base on the outskirts of the capital, Antananarivo. They said they had appointed General Demosthene Pikulas, the former head of the military academy, as army chief.