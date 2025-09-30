New youth-led protests in Madagascar despite government's dismissal

ANTANANARIVO: Protesters in Madagascar held new demonstrations on Tuesday (Sep 30), facing a heavy police presence and teargas, AFP journalists saw, a day after President Andry Rajoelina sacked his government in a bid to quell days of unrest that the UN said has killed 22 people.

Inspired by "Gen Z" protests in Indonesia and Nepal, the youth-led movement has taken aim at ingrained misgovernance, fuelled by anger over repeated water and power cuts across the poor Indian Ocean nation.

Rajoelina fired his entire government Monday, apologised for his ministers' inaction and vowed to find a solution to the country's problems.

But it was not enough to put paid to protests, with hundreds turning up Tuesday for a fresh rally in the capital following calls on social media.

The sacking "was a small victory," said 30-year-old activist Masova, using a pseudonym for fear of reprisals.

"We really want change, the rule of law, justice for all. That's why it's no longer just a Gen Z movement," she told AFP.

Police were deployed in and around the city centre. At one roadblock, they fired teargas to scatter a small crowd that had begun to gather, AFP journalists saw.

Minimal activity resumed in the outskirts, with streets filled with schoolchildren and people pulling carts, though traffic remained light.

Protesters have demanded that Rajoelina, who first came to power in 2009 following a coup sparked by an uprising, resigns.