Morocco squashes youth-led protesters over health, education

RABAT: A heavy security presence on Monday (Sep 29) evening thwarted a third straight day of youth-led protests across several Moroccan cities, where demonstrators have sought to rally for improvements to the public health and education systems.

The protests were organised online by a loosely formed anonymous youth group calling itself "GenZ 212", using platforms including TikTok, Instagram and gaming application Discord.

The government and judicial authorities have not yet communicated on the incidents and arrests and the interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Monday evening, dozens were arrested as authorities prevented the group from holding protests in cities including Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Tangier and Oujda.

In Rabat, a Reuters witness saw plainclothes officers arresting young protesters as they tried to chant slogans or speak to the press.

The president of a child protection association, Najat Anouar, was arrested as she was speaking to the media and released two hours later.

"I came here to investigate allegations that the underage have been arrested and got arrested myself," she told Reuters.