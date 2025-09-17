Commentary: Will Gen Z protests pave the way for a better Nepal?

SINGAPORE: The civil uprising that roiled Nepal last week has been termed a Gen Z protest. It was led by youth born between 1997 and 2012, unaffiliated with political parties.

The two-day protests were triggered by a government ban on several social media platforms. But there were deeper problems at play, such as corruption, political instability, nepotism and unemployment.

On Sep 8, peaceful rallies turned violent when protesters attempted to storm the parliament building. Police retaliated with tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition, killing dozens of protesters. This excessive use of force instigated public outrage, leading to more violence and the burning of official buildings and private residences of politicians and business figures. The death toll from the two-day protest has crossed 70.

Certainly, these were not acts of peaceful Gen Z protesters. Evidence is emerging that opportunistic groups leveraged the situation to fulfil their interests.

Nevertheless, the vandalism and the chaos resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and the formation of a new government led by a prime minister of the Gen Z protesters’ liking.