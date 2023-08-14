Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Sydney due to 'disruptive passenger'

SYDNEY: A Malaysia Airlines flight headed to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back to Sydney Airport on Monday (Aug 14) due to a disruptive passenger on board.

Flight MH122 took off from Sydney Airport just after 1pm, with 199 passengers and 12 crew members.

It landed safely back on the runway at about 3.45pm.

Video taken by a passenger appears to show a man, who was wearing a backpack, threatening passengers and staff.

"In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," a Malaysia Airlines spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

"The disruptive passenger has now been detained by local police."

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said a man, 45, had been arrested without incident.

"There is no impending threat to the community," it added.

"The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew."