Mamdani on verge of winning New York City's Democratic mayoral contest after Cuomo concedes

NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state lawmaker and self-described democratic socialist, was poised on Tuesday (Jun 24) to win New York City's Democratic mayoral primary in a surprising upset over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In brief remarks to supporters, Cuomo, 67, who had been seeking a political comeback four years after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations, said he had called Mamdani to congratulate him.

"Tonight is his night," Cuomo said while conceding the race to Mamdani.

Mamdani, who entered the campaign as a virtual unknown, was ahead of Cuomo 43.5 per cent to 36.4 per cent with nearly 95 per cent of ballot scanners reporting, according to the city's elections board. Nine other Democratic candidates trailed far behind.

The outcome will not be final until next week, due to New York's ranked-choice system that allows citizens to pick up to five candidates in order of preference.

But Mamdani's lead in Tuesday's preliminary results appeared too large for Cuomo, or any other candidate, to overcome, particularly since the third-place finisher on Tuesday, City Comptroller Brad Lander, encouraged his supporters to list Mamdani second. The race was seen as an early read on the direction Democrats believe the party should take five months into Republican President Donald Trump's tumultuous second term.

Their differences were clear: Cuomo, a moderate backed by the establishment who served a decade as governor, or Mamdani, a progressive newcomer who promised a break with the past. Mamdani will likely be the favourite in November's general election in a city where Democrats dominate. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, will also appear on the November ballot as an independent, but a series of corruption scandals and his perceived ties to Trump have weakened his standing.