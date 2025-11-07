Mamdani's progressive vision for New York shaped by childhood in Uganda, mentors say

KAMPALA: When Zohran Mamdani inveighed against inequality and corruption during his underdog bid for New York City mayor, Joseph Beyanga at Uganda's Daily Monitor could hear echoes of conversations almost 20 years earlier with the then-intern on the newspaper's sports desk.

"Mamdani would sit with me in the production room. He would always ask me, so who is affected by this one? Who pays the price?" Beyanga, the Daily Monitor's media manager, told Reuters.

"He was always interested in how the big picture affects the everyday person," Beyanga said.

The 34-year-old Mamdani's resolutely progressive message, focused on lowering the cost of living and addressing inequalities through direct government interventions, propelled him to victory in an election on Tuesday that drew the highest turnout since 1969 in the most populous US city.