AI firm Manus to resume 'independent' operations after China blocks Meta deal

BEIJING: AI startup Manus said Tuesday (Aug 11) it would soon return to operating as an independent company, months after Beijing blocked the acquisition of the Chinese-developed, Singapore-based firm by Facebook owner Meta.



The two companies announced in December that Meta had agreed to acquire Manus, an artificial intelligence agent, in a deal reportedly worth around US$2 billion.



But in April China's top economic planning body said it prohibited the deal, and required "the parties involved to withdraw the acquisition transaction".



Manus said on Tuesday it would "soon return to operating as an independent company".



"This is part of our separation from Meta; we must take this step to comply with regulatory requirements in specific parts of the world," the firm said in a statement posted to its website.



Manus added that data generated by some users on or after Meta's Dec 29 acquisition "needs to be deleted to comply with regulatory requirements in specific jurisdictions".



Analysts warned when the deal was announced that it might fall foul of regulators, at a time of fierce technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing.



Prior to Beijing's National Development and Reform Commission announcing the ban, the Financial Times reported that China had restricted two Manus co-founders from leaving the country.