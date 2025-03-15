Mark Carney sworn in as Canadian prime minister, now must face Trump

OTTAWA: Ex-central banker Mark Carney was formally sworn in as prime minister of Canada on Friday (Mar 14), putting him in a position to fight tariffs from US President Donald Trump that could devastate the trade-dependent Canadian economy.

In the presence of Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles, who is Canada's head of state, Carney will take the oath of office in a ceremony scheduled to start at 11am ET (1500 GMT).

The moment caps a momentous rise for the 59-year-old, who becomes the first Canadian prime minister without any serious political experience.

Carney crushed his rivals on Sunday in a race to become leader of the ruling Liberal Party. He will replace Justin Trudeau, who spent more than nine years in office.