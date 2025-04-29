Massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal

MADRID/LISBON: Power went out across Spain and Portugal on Monday (Apr 28), cutting train, cell phone and internet networks, clogging roads and trapping people in elevators before electricity started to return to some areas hours later.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said after an emergency government meeting on the situation, "we have no conclusive information about the reasons for this outage".



He said no hypothesis could be ruled out, warning the public "not to speculate" because of the risk of "misinformation".

Spain's Interior Ministry on Monday declared a state of emergency after the blackout hit most of the Iberian Peninsula.The ministry added the emergency status will be applied in the regions that request it.

"People were stunned, because this had never happened in Spain," said Carlos Candori, a 19-year-old construction worker who had to exit the paralysed metro system in Madrid.



"There's no (phone) coverage, I can't call my family, my parents, nothing: I can't even go to work," he told AFP.