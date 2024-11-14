Trump picks firebrand congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump announced firebrand lawmaker Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general Wednesday (Nov 13), naming a fierce defender who would be well-placed to make good on the president-elect's threats of revenge against political foes.

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump posted on social media. "Matt will end Weaponized Government ... and restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Gaetz, a Floridian and a US congressman since 2017, is among Trump's most controversial nominations as he looks to fill out his Cabinet after victory against Democrat Kamala Harris in last week's presidential election.

The 42-year-old has never worked in the Justice Department or as a prosecutor at any level of government.

As attorney general, Gaetz would drive all aspects of the work of the Justice Department, which for years has carried out an investigation into sex trafficking and obstruction of justice allegations involving him.

Gaetz, who denies all wrongdoing, was told last year that there would be no charges against him, but he remains the subject of a House ethics investigation.

Police began looking at Gaetz as they were investigating his friend, former tax collector Joel Greenberg, who was sentenced in 2022 to a prison term of 11 years after admitting to sex trafficking a minor and other charges.

In September, Gaetz said in a statement he would no longer help congressional investigators, accusing them of leading a "political payback exercise" and calling the probe "uncomfortably nosy".

Democrats fear that Gaetz will help Trump weaponise the department to launch "show trial" prosecutions.