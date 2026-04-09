'Ketamine Queen' to be sentenced over Matthew Perry death

Plasencia bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the American-Canadian actor at hugely inflated prices.



"I wonder how much this moron will pay," Plasencia wrote in one text message.



Prosecutors said addict Perry was paying over US$2,000 per vial of ketamine; his dealers paid a fraction of that.



Sangha worked with a middleman, Erik Fleming, to sell 51 vials of ketamine to Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.



Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that she had supplied, including on Oct 28, 2023, when he administered at least three shots of Sangha's drugs, which killed the actor.



When Sangha heard news reports about Perry's sudden death, she tried to cover her tracks.



"Delete all our messages," she instructed Fleming.



When investigators raided Sangha's home in North Hollywood, they found methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine, and counterfeit Xanax pills, as well as a money counting machine, a scale, and devices to detect wireless signals and hidden cameras.



Iwamasa and Fleming are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.