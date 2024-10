Mayor among 16 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon municipality building

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, on a visit to northern Israel near the border, said Israel would not halt its assault on Hezbollah to allow negotiations."Hezbollah is in great distress," he said according to a statement from his office. "We will hold negotiations only under fire. I said this on day one, I said it in Gaza and I am saying it here." Israel launched its ground and air campaign in Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah after a year during which the Iran-backed militant group fired across the border in support of the Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza.In recent weeks Israel has assassinated Hezbollah's senior leadership and pushed into southern border towns, saying its aim is to make it safe for tens of thousands of Israelis to return to homes in Israel's north evacuated under Hezbollah fire.Israel first issued an evacuation notice for Nabatieh, a city of tens of thousands of people, on Oct 3. At the time, the city's Mayor Ahmed Kahil told Reuters he would not leave.