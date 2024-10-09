Commentary: The false promise of regime change in Iran

LONDON: Could the end be approaching for the Islamic Republic of Iran? Unpopular at home, under attack by Israel and led by an 85-year-old supreme leader, the Iranian regime looks potentially vulnerable.

Anti-government demonstrations that began in 2022 were savagely repressed, with hundreds shot in the streets and thousands imprisoned. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is trying to reach out to the Iranian opposition. Even as he threatens to take military action against the country, he has predicted that freedom will come to Iran, “sooner than most people think”.

Netanyahu argues that regime change in Iran would benefit the whole world. The Iranian regime is clearly a malign force in global affairs. It has supported violent militia groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. It also provided crucial military support to Bashar Al Assad, Syria’s dictator, and has supplied missiles to Russia, for use in its war with Ukraine.

Given Netanyahu’s influence in the United States, his arguments are inevitably being picked up on the Republican right. But not just there. Le Monde quotes a French diplomat as saying: “Perhaps the Israelis are leading us towards a historic moment ... the beginning of the end for the Iranian regime.”