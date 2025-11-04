Medieval tower partially collapses in Rome, trapping worker

ROME: A medieval tower in central Rome that was under renovation partially collapsed on Monday (Nov 3), with one worker trapped alive under rubble, authorities said.

Part of the Torre dei Conti collapsed just after 11.30am, sending rubble into the street and a thick white cloud of dust into the air.

"It's a very complex situation for the firefighters because there is a person trapped inside," Rome Prefect Lamberto Giannini told reporters.

The trapped worker, a Romanian national, was "conscious", the Romanian foreign ministry said.

Three other workers were evacuated from the site, one of them in a critical condition, a spokesman for the fire service told AFP.

The tower is in a busy area, just off the Imperial Forum and close to the Colosseum, Italy's top tourist site.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli were present as firefighters cordoned off the street and moved back crowds.

A second partial collapse of the tower about one and a half hours later sent up further billowing clouds of dust.

After the first collapse, firefighters managed to "put up some protection" around the trapped man, so when the second collapse occurred, "they obviously shielded him", Giannini said.

With dust still in the air, firefighters used cranes to reach tower windows, while a drone entered through another window for an inspection.