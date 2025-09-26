Meta activates Facebook 'teen accounts' worldwide

PARIS: Meta said on Thursday (Sep 25) it was activating so-called "teen accounts" with added protections for adolescent Facebook and Messenger users worldwide, months after the feature was rolled out in major English-speaking countries.

"We’ve placed hundreds of millions of teens in Teen Accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, and now we’re expanding them to teens around the world on Facebook and Messenger," the US company said in a blog post.

NEW SAFEGUARDS FOR ADOLESCENTS

Meta’s teen accounts, which include stronger security settings, content restrictions and parental controls for users aged 13 to 17, were first introduced on Instagram last year.

In April, the company extended them across Facebook and the Messenger chat service in the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain.