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Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds four at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids
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Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds four at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

“What happened today in Teotihuacan pains us deeply” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds four at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

Mexican authorities work at the scene where a man shot dead a Canadian woman and injured several others before killing himself, at the Teotihuacan pyramids, Mexico, Apr 20, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

21 Apr 2026 05:41AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2026 05:42AM)
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MEXICO CITY: A gunman killed a Canadian woman and wounded four other people at the Teotihuacan pyramids outside Mexico City on Monday (Apr 20) before killing himself, authorities said, jolting one of the country’s most visited tourist sites.

Local media footage appeared to show an armed man shooting from atop one of the pyramids. Further details were scarce.

The Teotihuacan pyramids are located in the State of Mexico, near Mexico City. The State of Mexico's security secretary told reporters the wounded included two Colombians, one Canadian and a Russian national.

Authorities are coordinating the investigation at the archaeological zone, which local authorities described as "calm and under control" following the incident.

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A drone view shows Mexican authorities working at the scene where a man shot dead a Canadian woman and injured several others, at the Teotihuacan pyramids, Mexico, Apr 20, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha)

President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on social media she was in contact with the Canadian Embassy. The Canadian Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"What happened today in Teotihuacan pains us deeply. I express my deepest sympathy to those affected and their families," Sheinbaum posted on X.

Mexico is preparing to co‑host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, an event expected to draw millions of visitors from abroad with scrutiny focused on security at major tourist and cultural sites.

The pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan was one of the most important cultural centres in Mesoamerica, and today remains one of Mexico's most popular tourist sites, receiving 1.8 million visitors last year.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo
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