Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds four at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

MEXICO CITY: A gunman killed a Canadian woman and wounded four other people at the Teotihuacan pyramids outside Mexico City on Monday (Apr 20) before killing himself, authorities said, jolting one of the country’s most visited tourist sites.

Local media footage appeared to show an armed man shooting from atop one of the pyramids. Further details were scarce.

The Teotihuacan pyramids are located in the State of Mexico, near Mexico City. The State of Mexico's security secretary told reporters the wounded included two Colombians, one Canadian and a Russian national.

Authorities are coordinating the investigation at the archaeological zone, which local authorities described as "calm and under control" following the incident.