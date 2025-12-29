Mexican train derailment kills at least 13 people, 98 injured

MEXICO ‌CITY: Mexican authorities said on Sunday (Dec 28) that at ⁠least 13 people were killed after an Interoceanic Train carrying 250 people derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The Mexican Navy said the train, which derailed near the town of Nizanda, was carrying nine crew members and 241 passengers.

Of those ‍on board, 139 ⁠were ‍reported to be out of danger, while 98 were injured, including 36 who were receiving medical assistance.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said ⁠on X that five of the injured were in critical condition, adding that ‍senior officials had been dispatched to the site to assist the families of those killed.

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara Cruz, expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and said state authorities were coordinating with federal agencies to assist those affected.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office ‌has already opened an investigation into the incident, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said in a social media ‍post.