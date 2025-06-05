Mexico threatens retaliation as US doubles metal tariffs, EU and others race to avoid further levies

WASHINGTON: Mexico has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs after the United States doubled its import duties on steel and aluminium, deepening a global trade dispute that has disrupted markets and strained diplomatic ties.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to increase the levies to 50 per cent took effect at midnight on Wednesday (Jun 4), applying to all countries except the United Kingdom, which secured a temporary exemption via a preliminary trade agreement.

Mexico’s Economic Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the hike was “unsustainable and unfair,” and confirmed that countermeasures were being prepared. “We cannot accept this in silence. Our response will be firm but calibrated,” he said at a press conference in Mexico City.

The Mexican Chamber of Commerce also urged immediate government action, while industry leaders warned of rising production costs and job losses in the country’s manufacturing sector.