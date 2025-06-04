Trump calls China's Xi tough, 'hard to make a deal with'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jun 4) that Chinese President Xi Jinping is tough and "extremely hard to make a deal with", days after the US leader accused China of violating an agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

"I like President Xi of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had said on Monday that Trump would speak with Xi this week as the two leaders seek to iron out differences on last month's tariff agreement in Geneva, among larger trade issues.

A US trade court last week ruled that Trump overstepped his authority in imposing the bulk of his tariffs on imports from China and other countries under an emergency powers act.

Less than 24 hours later, a federal appeals court reinstated the tariffs, saying it was pausing the trade court ruling to consider the government's appeal.