'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan

WASHINGTON: FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday (Oct 31) that the agency had thwarted a "potential terrorist attack" planned in the northern state of Michigan over Halloween weekend.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel said in a post on X.

The FBI director said more details about the alleged plot would be released later.

In a post on Facebook, the police department in Dearborn, a city west of Detroit, said the FBI had conducted operations in Dearborn early on Friday.

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," it said.