Logo
Logo

World

'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan

'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan

The welcome sign of Dearborn is seen at the entrance of the city in Michigan, on Oct 17, 2024. The FBI conducted operations in the city on Oct 31, 2025, before stating that it had thwarted a "potential terrorist attack" in the state. (File photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau)

31 Oct 2025 10:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday (Oct 31) that the agency had thwarted a "potential terrorist attack" planned in the northern state of Michigan over Halloween weekend.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel said in a post on X.

The FBI director said more details about the alleged plot would be released later.

In a post on Facebook, the police department in Dearborn, a city west of Detroit, said the FBI had conducted operations in Dearborn early on Friday.

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," it said.

Source: AFP/rl

Related Topics

United States Michigan terrorist attack
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement