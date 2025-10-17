US prosecutors bring first antifa terrorism charges in Texas police shooting case

Federal prosecutors in Texas have for the first time filed terrorism charges targeting antifa, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Thursday (Oct 16), citing President Donald Trump's recent designation of the far-left anarchist movement as a terrorist organisation.

Cameron Arnold of Dallas and Zachary Evetts of Waxahachie, Texas, were charged on Wednesday with providing support to terrorists for their alleged role in the non-fatal shooting of a police officer at an immigration detention facility. Both were arrested in July with eight others and charged with attempted murder and weapons offences.

None of the defendants has entered a plea in the case, court records show, but Arnold and Evetts are set to do so at an Oct 22 court hearing.

Arnold's lawyer Cody Cofer said in an email he looks forward to defending his client at trial.

Evetts’ lawyer Patrick McLain said his client is innocent and accused prosecutors of adding the terrorism charges for political reasons.

“I have seen no evidence from the prosecutors to support any of the charges,” McLain told Reuters.

In a post on social media, Patel wrote: "First time ever: the FBI arrested Antifa-aligned anarchist violent extremists and terrorism charges have been brought for the Jul 4 Prairieland ICE attack in Texas," Patel said on social media.

Arnold and Evetts were charged with supporting terrorists generally, not the legally distinct charge of supporting a terrorist organisation.