Two dead, multiple injured in Minneapolis shooting

WASHINGTON: Two people have died and several more were injured, including three police officers, when a gunman opened fire in the US city of Minneapolis on Wednesday (Sep 2), police said.

The suspect was also dead, Garrett Parten, a spokesperson for the police, said at a press conference, adding that it wasn't clear how he had died.

One person died at the scene, Parten added. Four people were taken to hospital, where one later died.

Also taken to the hospital were three police officers, including two who were shot. Both were expected to survive, with a hospital spokesperson telling AFP that they were in "stable condition".

One was shot in the leg, while another was in surgery. It was not clear what injury the third officer sustained.