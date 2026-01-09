ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

MINNEAPOLIS: Minneapolis was on edge on Thursday (Jan 8), a day after a US immigration agent fatally shot a 37-year-old mother of three in an incident that drew immediate condemnation from city and state officials who blamed President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement surge for sowing chaos in the city's streets.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered on Thursday morning at a federal building where an immigration court is housed, chanting "shame" and "murder" at armed and masked federal officers, some of whom used tear gas and pepper balls on protesters.

Minnesota and Trump administration officials offered starkly different accounts of the shooting, in which an unidentified Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot US citizen Renee Nicole Good in a residential neighbourhood.

The agent was among 2,000 federal officers that the Trump administration had announced it was deploying to the Minneapolis area in what the Department of Homeland Security described as the "largest DHS operation ever."

DHS officials, including Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, defended the shooting as self-defence and accused the woman of trying to ram agents in an act of "domestic terrorism." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, called that assertion "bullshit" and "garbage" based on bystander videos taken of the incident that appeared to contradict the government's account.