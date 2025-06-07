More than 700 people evacuated as Guatemala's Fuego volcano spews ash

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala's Fuego volcano shot ash miles into the air on Friday (Jun 6) as authorities said they had evacuated more than 700 people from their homes as a precaution.

A lava stream was building up around the crater of the volcano, which lies about 18 km (11 miles) from the central city of Antigua Guatemala, seismology agency INSIVUMEH said.

Some ash plumes reached around 5 km into the air, it added

Authorities have been warning of increased activity around the active volcano this week.

"We have evacuated over 700 people who have spent the night in shelters. We evacuated them as a precaution," disaster agency CONRED said on Friday.

People had been moved from the nearby areas of Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Chimaltenango, it added.