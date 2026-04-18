Mugabe's son pleads guilty to lesser charges in Johannesburg shooting case

JOHANNESBURG: The youngest son of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe pleaded guilty on Friday (Apr 17) to pointing a gun and illegally being in South Africa but denied shooting and badly wounding his gardener after an altercation.



Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, 29, had been in police custody with his cousin and co-accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, on attempted murder charges following the incident in Johannesburg's posh Hyde Park district.



Mugabe pleaded guilty to being in South Africa illegally and pointing a gun in a separate incident, while Matonhodze pleaded guilty to attempted murder.



Matonhodze, 32, also admitted to contravening immigration and firearm laws.



"We had initially engaged with the state with the intention of finalising a plea and sentencing agreement but those discussions collapsed at the last minute," Mugabe's counsel Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said.



He dismissed suggestions that Matonhodze was taking the fall for Mugabe, calling the claims "very ludicrous."



The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered since the two were arrested on Feb 19.



The case was adjourned to Apr 24.



Bellarmine is one of two sons that Robert Mugabe had with his second wife Grace. The brothers have at times lived in Johannesburg, where they have gained a reputation for partying and living the high life.



Mugabe, who died in 2019, was in power for 37 years before he was ousted in a 2017 coup.