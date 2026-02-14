Germany's Merz urges US to repair ties with Europe
At the Munich Security Conference, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged the United States and Europe to "repair and revive" ties.
MUNICH: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged Friday (Feb 13) a rift had opened up between Europe and the United States but issued an appeal to Washington: "Let's repair and revive transatlantic trust together."
Merz was giving the opening address to the Munich Security Conference against a backdrop of rapidly worsening ties between Europe and the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among the top politicians looking on.
From US President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland, to his tariff blitz and his administration's warning that Europe faces "civilisational erasure", transatlantic ties have been dropped to the lowest level in years.
"Let me begin with the uncomfortable truth: A rift, a deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States," Merz told the gathering, attended by dozens of leaders, defence chiefs and foreign ministers from around the world.
"Vice President JD Vance said this a year ago here in Munich. He was right in his description," he said, referring to a 2025 speech in which Vance also accused Europe of stifling free speech and other democratic rights.
"CHANGE, UPHEAVEL ... SACRIFICE"
"In the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone," said the conservative leader, traditionally a staunch supporter of the transatlantic alliance.
"Dear friends, being a part of NATO is not only Europe's competitive advantage. It's also the United States' competitive advantage. So let's repair and revive transatlantic trust together," Merz said.
"We, the Europeans - we are doing our part."
The tone of much of his address was dark, as he warned of worsening geopolitical tensions and called on Europe to bolster its defences.
He has previously said he was open to France extending its nuclear deterrent in Europe. Germany, which cannot acquire its own atomic weapons due to treaty obligations, has traditionally relied on the US nuclear umbrella via its participation in NATO.
Merz warned that, in an era of great power politics, freedoms long taken for granted were increasingly "endangered".
"This will require us to be prepared for change, for upheaval - and, yes, even for sacrifice."