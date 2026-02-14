Germany's Merz urges US to repair ties with Europe

MUNICH: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged Friday (Feb 13) a rift had opened up between Europe and the United States but issued an appeal to Washington: "Let's repair and revive transatlantic trust together."



Merz was giving the opening address to the Munich Security Conference against a backdrop of rapidly worsening ties between Europe and the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among the top politicians looking on.



From US President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland, to his tariff blitz and his administration's warning that Europe faces "civilisational erasure", transatlantic ties have been dropped to the lowest level in years.



"Let me begin with the uncomfortable truth: A rift, a deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States," Merz told the gathering, attended by dozens of leaders, defence chiefs and foreign ministers from around the world.



"Vice President JD Vance said this a year ago here in Munich. He was right in his description," he said, referring to a 2025 speech in which Vance also accused Europe of stifling free speech and other democratic rights.