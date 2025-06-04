Musk calls Trump's tax-cut and spending bill 'a disgusting abomination'

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk plunged into the congressional debate over President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending billon Tuesday (Jun 3), calling the measure a "disgusting abomination" that will increase the federal deficit in social media posts that hardline Republicans quickly embraced.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," the billionaire Musk wrote in an X post. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

He added: "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

The House of Representatives last month passed the bill by one vote after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the measure, which would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump's main legislative accomplishment in his first term, would add US$3.8 trillion to the federal government's US$36.2 trillion in debt.

The Senate, also controlled by Trump's Republicans, aims to pass the measure titled the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" in the next month, though senators are expected to revise the House-passed version of the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Musk's calculations were in error.

"It's very disappointing," Johnson told reporters. "With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong."

But two House Republicans, Representatives Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson, who opposed the measure went to Musk's social platform X to endorse his message.