Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as US House speaker, to retire from Congress

WASHINGTON: Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as the powerful Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Thursday (Nov 6) that she will not run for re-election to Congress in 2026, ending a four-decade career of a progressive Democratic icon often vilified by the right.

The 85-year-old congresswoman, first elected in 1987, made her announcement two days after voters in California on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved "Proposition 50", a state redistricting effort aimed at flipping five House seats to Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

California's embrace of "Proposition 50" was in response to a similar move by Texas to boost Republicans' chances. The political strategy was spearheaded by California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, but was right in Pelosi's wheelhouse.

She has been at the forefront in battling for control of the House and especially taking on Republican Donald Trump, who feuded with her in his first presidential term from 2017-2020.

Pelosi's retirement follows years of younger Democrats chafing at elders hanging onto their positions of power and not doing enough to cultivate future leaders. Nowhere was that more on display than the summer of 2024 when an 81-year old Democratic President Joe Biden limped through his debate with Trump, weeks before dropping out of the race in part due to pressure from fellow Democrats including Pelosi.

FEUDS WITH TRUMP

Pelosi was asked by Reuters during a 2022 roundtable interview whether she had any career regrets, including the deepening rancor and divisions plaguing the House.

She said she wished she had won more elections to deny Republicans power and "to make sure that a creature like Donald Trump never became president of the United States".

Indeed, Pelosi tried to remove Trump from power twice, with House impeachments in late 2019 and early 2021, only to see Senate Republicans acquit him.

So deep was the animosity between Pelosi and Trump that it spilled onto the president's 2020 State of the Union address, when he refused to shake her hand upon his arrival in the House chamber.

She, in turn, stood up at the conclusion of his speech and with a dramatic flair ripped in half a printed copy of the speech, later saying she did so because every page contained a "lie".