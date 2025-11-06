Democratic giant, trailblazer and Trump foe Nancy Pelosi to retire

Despite entering political office later in life, she quickly rose through the ranks to become a darling of liberal West Coast politics and, eventually, one of the most powerful women in US history.

She is in her 19th term and has represented her San Francisco-area district for 38 years. But her fame centres on her renowned skills at the national level, leading her party for two decades.

As House speaker for eight years, she was second in line to the presidency, after the vice president, including during Trump's chaotic first term.

To Republicans, she was emblematic of the excesses of the liberal elite, but lawmakers on all sides admired her ability to corral her fractious caucus through difficult votes, including Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act.

While several Republicans took to social media to pay her tribute despite their political differences, Trump's reaction was less gracious.

"I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job, who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible," the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

"I think she did the country a great service by retiring. I think she was a tremendous liability for the country."