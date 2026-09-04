Nepal faces long road to recovery as vulnerable communities bear brunt of disaster, say aid groups

REBUILDING LIVES

For survivors, the priorities remain search and rescue operations and meeting basic needs, said Kyoko Yokosuka, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative for Nepal.

But recovery efforts need to begin as early as possible so that affected communities can regain access to essential services and livelihoods, she told CNA’s Asia Now.

International experience has shown that starting early recovery efforts alongside humanitarian relief helps people “quickly get back on their feet”, said Yokosuka.

The challenge is particularly acute as many of those affected by the disaster were already struggling before it struck, aid agencies said.

A rapid UNDP assessment found that three in four people among the affected population were living in areas facing severe challenges with livelihoods, basic services and living conditions.

“This means that it is impacting the people who were already in very, very challenging situations,” said Yokosuka.

Children are among those most at risk of suffering long-term consequences, aid workers said.

Many have lost family members, homes and schools, while some have been separated from their families, said Tara Chettry, Nepal country director at Save the Children.

“They are experiencing fear, grief, trauma, and witnessing their devastation,” she told CNA’s Asia Now.

Beyond the immediate emergency, the disruption to their education, health and emotional well-being could persist long after the floodwaters recede, she added.