Netanyahu hopes to bring Gaza hostages home within days as negotiators head to Cairo

TRUMP PUSHES FOR SPEEDY DEAL

Netanyahu credited “military and diplomatic pressure” with compelling Hamas to agree to release the hostages.

“I hope that in the coming days we will be able to bring back all our hostages... during the Sukkot holidays,” he said, referring to the Jewish festival that begins on Monday.

He said Israeli negotiators were travelling to Egypt “to finalise the technical details”, with Cairo confirming it would host a Hamas delegation for talks on “ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners” under Trump’s proposal.

The White House said Trump had dispatched two envoys – his son-in-law Jared Kushner and top Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff – to Egypt to participate in the discussions.

Hamas announced on Friday night “its approval for the release of all hostages – living and remains – according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal.”

Trump hailed the move as a sign the group was “ready for a lasting PEACE” and urged Israel to “move quickly or all bets will be off”.

Netanyahu reiterated that “Hamas will be disarmed — either diplomatically via Trump’s plan or militarily by us.”

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, urging both sides to ensure a deal is reached.

Later on Saturday, Trump said Israel had agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” for Gaza, which has also been shared with Hamas. He added that “when Hamas confirms,” a ceasefire would take effect “immediately,” triggering a prisoner exchange and the start of Israel’s phased withdrawal from the enclave.