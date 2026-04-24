Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer
Netanyahu, 76, said that he had delayed the release of his annual medical report by two months to prevent Iran from spreading "false propaganda against Israel".
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Apr 24) that he had received successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, without specifying when the treatment took place.
In a statement on social media, as his annual medical report was released, Netanyahu, 76, said a small early-stage malignant tumour had been discovered during a routine checkup. He said "targeted treatment" had removed "the problem" and left no trace of it.
According to the medical report, which otherwise said the prime minister was in good health, Netanyahu was treated with radiation therapy for early-stage prostate cancer. Neither the medical report nor Netanyahu said when the treatment occurred.
Israel's longest-serving prime minister said that he had delayed the release of the medical report by two months to prevent Iran from spreading "false propaganda against Israel".
In March, during the fighting with Iran, rumours that circulated on social media and aired on Iranian state media claimed that Netanyahu had died. The Israeli leader recorded a video of himself visiting a Jerusalem cafe in March to refute the claims.
The US-Israeli campaign against Iran has been paused since a temporary ceasefire went into effect a little over two weeks ago.
Netanyahu has been admitted to hospital several times since returning to office in December 2022, according to his office.
In March 2024, he underwent hernia surgery, before having the operation on his enlarged prostate in December of the same year.
In July 2023, less than three months before the start of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, Netanyahu had a pacemaker implanted after a brief hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.
Elections are due to be held in Israel by October.