Netanyahu bloc leads after half of Israeli votes counted but no majority

JERUSALEM: The camp of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ahead of his rival's opposition bloc but still short of a majority on Wednesday (Oct 28) after 50 per cent of the votes were counted in Israel's pivotal general election.

Voters turned out in the highest numbers in decades to give their verdict on Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister who has pushed the country sharply to the right and unleashed a wave of wars in response to Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack.

Following the vote, both Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot vowed to form a government despite neither being projected to win a majority.

After 51.8 per cent of ballots were counted, Netanyahu's bloc was shown to have 55 of the 120 seats in the parliament.

Eisenkot's opposition bloc had 49 seats and the Arab parties 16. The partial results are likely to change as more votes are counted.