Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes
Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes

Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, November 10, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo)
21 Dec 2025 12:49AM
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to brief US President Donald Trump that any expansion of Iran’s ballistic missile programme could pose a threat requiring swift action, NBC News reported on Saturday (Dec 20).

The report said Israeli officials believe Iran may be rebuilding nuclear enrichment sites bombed by the United States in June, and are preparing to present Trump with options for renewed strikes targeting Iran’s missile capabilities.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the NBC News report.

Source: Reuters/fs
