Netanyahu says Israel aims to take full military control of Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (August 7) that Israel intends to take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, even as international criticism mounts over the prolonged war in the enclave.
"We intend to," Netanyahu told Fox News when asked if Israel would take over the coastal territory. "We don't want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don't want to govern it. We don't want to be there as a governing body."
He added that Israel hoped to eventually hand the territory over to Arab forces but did not elaborate on which countries might participate or how governance would be structured.
CABINET DIVIDED OVER EXPANSION
Netanyahu made the remarks ahead of a meeting with senior ministers to discuss a potential expansion of Israeli military control in areas of Gaza not yet seized.
Two government sources told Reuters that among the scenarios being considered was a phased takeover involving evacuation warnings to Palestinian residents before military operations resume.
Any decision by the security cabinet would need full cabinet approval, which may not come before Sunday, one of the officials added.
Israeli media reported that the army’s chief of staff pushed back on an expansion during an earlier meeting, raising concerns about escalating the nearly two-year-old war.
A full takeover would mark a reversal of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, when Israeli civilians and soldiers were removed but border, airspace and utility controls remained.
CRITICISM FROM HAMAS AND AT HOME
Hamas condemned Netanyahu’s comments, calling them "a blatant coup" against negotiations.
"Netanyahu’s plans to expand the aggression confirm beyond any doubt that he seeks to get rid of his captives and sacrifice them," Hamas said in a statement.
Opinion polls in Israel show that most citizens support ending the war through a deal that would see the remaining hostages freed. It remains unclear whether Netanyahu envisions a prolonged occupation or a short-term operation.
Earlier this year, Israel and the US rejected an Arab-backed Egyptian plan that would have established a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza post-conflict.
The White House declined to comment on Netanyahu’s latest remarks. US President Donald Trump has also not publicly said whether he supports a full Israeli military takeover.
HOSTAGES REMAIN CENTRAL TO DEBATE
Israel believes 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with about 20 still alive. Most of those released so far were freed via diplomatic negotiations.
Videos released last week showing two of the remaining hostages emaciated and frail sparked international outcry.
The Hostages Families Forum called on the army chief to oppose expanding the war and urged the government to agree to a deal that would secure their release.
Protests were held Thursday evening outside the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem. Demonstrators demanded an immediate end to the war in exchange for the hostages, holding up signs with the faces of captives and voicing anger at the government’s handling of the crisis.
FAR-RIGHT PUSHES FOR OCCUPATION
Some members of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition continue to advocate for a full occupation and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday (August 6) expressed hope that the cabinet would approve a complete military takeover.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military would execute any decision made by the government until its objectives are achieved.
The Israeli military says it now controls about 75 per cent of Gaza. Israeli leaders have long insisted that Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from any future role in the territory.
DISPLACEMENT AND HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
Gaza’s humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Aid agencies warn that famine is looming, and most of the enclave’s two million residents have been displaced multiple times.
"Where should we go? We have been displaced and humiliated enough," said Aya Mohammad, a 30-year-old resident of Gaza City. "Your dignity is wiped out. You become a homeless beggar, searching for food, water and medicine."
Israel has accused Hamas of diverting humanitarian aid to its fighters or selling it in markets to fund operations. Hamas denies the claims and says it is open to ceasefire talks if humanitarian aid increases.
More than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive, according to the Gaza health ministry. In the last 24 hours, 98 more deaths were reported.
The war began after Hamas fighters launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli officials.