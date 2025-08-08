Netanyahu says Israel aims to take full military control of Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (August 7) that Israel intends to take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, even as international criticism mounts over the prolonged war in the enclave.

"We intend to," Netanyahu told Fox News when asked if Israel would take over the coastal territory. "We don't want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don't want to govern it. We don't want to be there as a governing body."

He added that Israel hoped to eventually hand the territory over to Arab forces but did not elaborate on which countries might participate or how governance would be structured.

CABINET DIVIDED OVER EXPANSION

Netanyahu made the remarks ahead of a meeting with senior ministers to discuss a potential expansion of Israeli military control in areas of Gaza not yet seized.

Two government sources told Reuters that among the scenarios being considered was a phased takeover involving evacuation warnings to Palestinian residents before military operations resume.

Any decision by the security cabinet would need full cabinet approval, which may not come before Sunday, one of the officials added.

Israeli media reported that the army’s chief of staff pushed back on an expansion during an earlier meeting, raising concerns about escalating the nearly two-year-old war.

A full takeover would mark a reversal of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, when Israeli civilians and soldiers were removed but border, airspace and utility controls remained.