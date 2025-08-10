Netanyahu signals new Gaza offensive; Israel says slain Al Jazeera journalist was Hamas commander

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Aug 10) he expected to complete a new Gaza offensive "fairly quickly" as the UN Security Council heard new demands for an end to suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu, speaking after his security cabinet on Friday approved a much-criticised plan to take control of Gaza City said he had no choice but to "complete the job" and defeat Hamas to free hostages seized from Israel.

Gaza City, the enclave's most populous center, came under escalating Israeli air strikes late on Sunday, witnesses said. At least five people were killed at a sandwich shop in the Sabra neighbourhood, health officials at Shifa Hospital said.

Palestinian media said a missile hit a tent used by journalists near the hospital, and the head of Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salamiyah, said on Al Jazeera television that seven people were killed there. Tank fire was also reported in the area.