Singapore 'deeply concerned' about Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Sunday (Aug 10) said that it was "deeply concerned" about Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza.

"Singapore is deeply concerned about the plan by the Israeli security cabinet to expand military operations in Gaza," said the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"This is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action that will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis," according to a ministry spokesperson.

Singapore also reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, and for Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally.

Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations, and all restrictions on humanitarian aid must be removed, the MFA spokesperson added.

"The Israeli government must immediately facilitate the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.

"All parties must protect civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, in accordance with international humanitarian law," said the MFA spokesperson.

"Singapore urges all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire."