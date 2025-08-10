Singapore 'deeply concerned' about Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza: MFA
This is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action that will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Sunday (Aug 10) said that it was "deeply concerned" about Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza.
"Singapore is deeply concerned about the plan by the Israeli security cabinet to expand military operations in Gaza," said the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
"This is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action that will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis," according to a ministry spokesperson.
Singapore also reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, and for Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally.
Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations, and all restrictions on humanitarian aid must be removed, the MFA spokesperson added.
"The Israeli government must immediately facilitate the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.
"All parties must protect civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, in accordance with international humanitarian law," said the MFA spokesperson.
"Singapore urges all parties to resume negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire."
On Friday, Israel's political-security Cabinet approved a plan to "take control" of Gaza City.
The Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Friday.
Hamas denounced the plan to expand the fighting as a "new war crime".
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday criticised Israel's plan, with his spokesperson calling it “a dangerous escalation” that would result in the forced displacement of Palestinians.
“This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages,” a spokesperson for the UN chief said in a statement.
The plan “will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza,” the statement added, noting that forced displacement is illegal under international law.