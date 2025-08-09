UN chief calls Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City a 'dangerous escalation'

WASHINGTON: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday (Aug 8) criticised Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City, with his spokesperson calling it “a dangerous escalation” that would result in the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved the plan as part of a wider military offensive in the Palestinian enclave, which has been devastated by nearly two years of Israeli assaults. The move has drawn strong condemnation from world leaders and regional powers.

When asked by Fox News on Thursday if Israel intended to take over the entire coastal territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied: “We intend to.”

‘DANGEROUS ESCALATION’

“This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages,” the UN chief’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The plan “will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza,” the statement added, noting that forced displacement is illegal under international law.

Iran’s foreign ministry accused Israel of planning “genocide” through its actions in Gaza. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also condemned Israel’s moves to occupy the territory.