UN chief calls Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City a 'dangerous escalation'

WASHINGTON: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday (Aug 8) criticised Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City, with his spokesperson calling it “a dangerous escalation” that would result in the forced displacement of Palestinians.
Israel’s security cabinet has approved the plan as part of a wider military offensive in the Palestinian enclave, which has been devastated by nearly two years of Israeli assaults. The move has drawn strong condemnation from world leaders and regional powers.
When asked by Fox News on Thursday if Israel intended to take over the entire coastal territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied: “We intend to.”
‘DANGEROUS ESCALATION’
“This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages,” the UN chief’s spokesperson said in a statement.
The plan “will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza,” the statement added, noting that forced displacement is illegal under international law.
Iran’s foreign ministry accused Israel of planning “genocide” through its actions in Gaza. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also condemned Israel’s moves to occupy the territory.
HOSTAGE CONCERNS
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the plan would put the lives of hostages held by Hamas at greater risk, adding that Ottawa believes Israel’s intention to occupy all of Gaza is wrong.
Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, displaced the entire population, and triggered a hunger crisis. The International Court of Justice is examining genocide allegations against Israel, while the International Criminal Court is investigating alleged war crimes. Israel denies the accusations.
SECURITY COUNCIL TO MEET
The UN Security Council will meet on Saturday at 3pm ET (1900 GMT) to discuss the situation, following requests from multiple countries. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, said the meeting was prompted by Israel’s latest moves in Gaza.
Israel’s offensive began after an Oct 2023 Hamas attack in which militants killed 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures. The assault has become the deadliest chapter in the decades-old Israeli–Palestinian conflict.