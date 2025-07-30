Singapore prepared to contribute to Gaza reconstruction once permanent ceasefire reached

SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Tuesday (Jul 29) that it is prepared to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza once a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) deputy secretary for Asia Pacific Kevin Cheok delivered Singapore's statement at a United Nations conference in New York about the peaceful settlement of Palestine and the implementation of a two-state solution.

He said that Singapore supports the Egypt-proposed Arab Reconstruction Plan and its vision for reconstruction in Gaza.

The proposal would sideline Hamas and replace it with interim bodies controlled by Arab, Muslim and Western states.

The plan, a counter to US President Donald Trump's ambitions for Gaza as a "riviera", firmly rejects the US proposal for the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

This is the first time Singapore has publicly thrown its support behind Egypt's proposal.

Arab states in March adopted the proposal, while the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Britain have said that they supported the plan.

It has been rejected by the US and Israel.