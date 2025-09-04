Logo
Logo

World

Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after recognition of Palestinian state
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after recognition of Palestinian state

Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after recognition of Palestinian state
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File Photo)
04 Sep 2025 03:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Sep 3) denounced Belgium’s move to recognise a Palestinian state, calling his counterpart Bart de Wever a "weak leader" who was appeasing terrorism.

Belgium became the latest Western nation to announce recognition of Palestinian statehood ahead of this month’s UN General Assembly, joining Australia, Canada and France in backing the initiative. The move comes as Israel faces rising global pressure over its nearly two-year military campaign in Gaza.

NETANYAHU CONDEMNS MOVE

"Belgian Prime Minister de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel. He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on X.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot defended the decision, citing the "humanitarian tragedy" in Gaza and pledging "firm sanctions" against Israel.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a woman hold a map that shows the long-frozen E1 settlement scheme that would split East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, on the day of a press conference near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Aug 14, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

FAR-RIGHT REACTION IN ISRAEL

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded by calling for the annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank, underscoring the hardline stance within Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

The recognition push by Belgium and other countries comes despite Israel intensifying military operations around Gaza City, where the United Nations has declared a famine.

WAR BACKDROP

The conflict erupted on Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has since killed at least 63,746 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry that the UN says it regards as reliable.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Israel Belgium Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza mass starvation
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement