Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after recognition of Palestinian state

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Sep 3) denounced Belgium’s move to recognise a Palestinian state, calling his counterpart Bart de Wever a "weak leader" who was appeasing terrorism.

Belgium became the latest Western nation to announce recognition of Palestinian statehood ahead of this month’s UN General Assembly, joining Australia, Canada and France in backing the initiative. The move comes as Israel faces rising global pressure over its nearly two-year military campaign in Gaza.

NETANYAHU CONDEMNS MOVE

"Belgian Prime Minister de Wever is a weak leader who seeks to appease Islamic terrorism by sacrificing Israel. He wants to feed the terrorist crocodile before it devours Belgium," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on X.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot defended the decision, citing the "humanitarian tragedy" in Gaza and pledging "firm sanctions" against Israel.