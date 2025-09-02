Israel's actions in Gaza have gone too far and will probably be judged harshly by history: Shanmugam
Mr Shanmugam reiterated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's earlier comments that Israel's actions in Gaza may be a “likely breach of international humanitarian law”.
SINGAPORE: History will likely be harsh in its judgment of Israel's actions in Gaza, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Tuesday (Sep 2).
"Looking at it today, I think there seems to be, at least at where the levers of power are in Israel, a desire to take actions which will prevent a Palestinian state," he said during a speech at the Middle East Institute's annual conference.
"And Israeli leaders, some of them, now categorically reject a two-state solution."
Mr Shanmugam, who is also Home Affairs Minister, reiterated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s comments in May that Israel's actions in Gaza may be a “likely breach of international humanitarian law”.
“We have made it very clear several times that, at least as of now, Israel's response has gone too far,” said Mr Shanmugam.
“Many, including I, think that history will probably be harsh in its judgment of Israel's actions."
Last month, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “deeply concerned” about Israel’s plans to expand military operations in Gaza, describing the move as “dangerous and unacceptable”.
Mr Shanmugam added on Tuesday that Singapore has consistently supported the right for Palestinians to have a homeland, based on a two-state solution.
While it is difficult to see at present any viable pathway, it is the only way a comprehensive, just, durable solution to the conflict can be achieved, he said.
“The Palestinians deserve no less, so we have to hold out hope.”
TIES WITH ISRAEL
Mr Shanmugam was also asked at the conference if downgrading or breaking off relations with Israel, as a show of disapproval, was an option for Singapore.
He said that this may not help the Palestinian cause, as well as being inconsistent with Singapore's approach to other countries involved in humanitarian crises elsewhere.
“Say we cut off ties with Israel, how is that going to help the people of Gaza? How will that give us any hope of continuing to speak with the Israeli government and putting forward our viewpoints?” Mr Shanmugam asked.
He said that while Singapore was not the most significant player, it was also “not completely insignificant” in the eyes of Israel, because of the long relations between the two.
“They do listen, as long as we are sensible. It doesn't mean they follow; but at least they listen.”
He then pointed to how Singapore has not cut off ties with countries involved in civil conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Myanmar; nor the Russia–Ukraine war.
“If you want to cut off ties with Israel, you should be cutting off ties with Russia, and on the basis of what I just outlined, you should be cutting off ties with the United States, France, Britain; all of whom have been supplying weapons to many of these conflicts," said Mr Shanmugam.