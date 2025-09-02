Israel's actions in Gaza have gone too far and will probably be judged harshly by history: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: History will likely be harsh in its judgment of Israel's actions in Gaza, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Tuesday (Sep 2).

"Looking at it today, I think there seems to be, at least at where the levers of power are in Israel, a desire to take actions which will prevent a Palestinian state," he said during a speech at the Middle East Institute's annual conference.

"And Israeli leaders, some of them, now categorically reject a two-state solution."

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Home Affairs Minister, reiterated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s comments in May that Israel's actions in Gaza may be a “likely breach of international humanitarian law”.

“We have made it very clear several times that, at least as of now, Israel's response has gone too far,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“Many, including I, think that history will probably be harsh in its judgment of Israel's actions."

Last month, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “deeply concerned” about Israel’s plans to expand military operations in Gaza, describing the move as “dangerous and unacceptable”.

Mr Shanmugam added on Tuesday that Singapore has consistently supported the right for Palestinians to have a homeland, based on a two-state solution.

While it is difficult to see at present any viable pathway, it is the only way a comprehensive, just, durable solution to the conflict can be achieved, he said.

“The Palestinians deserve no less, so we have to hold out hope.”